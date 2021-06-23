Green Recovery funding support awarded to local projects

Projects within the Cairngorms National Park received funding.

The successful projects in the Deeside area were Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater Community & Heritage Hub, Braemar Tourist Group, Litter Free Braemar and Braemar Community Ltd, Auchtavan Interpretation.

Originally launched in 2020, the Green Recovery Fund was set up by the Cairngorms National Park Authority and the Cairngorms Trust to help communities and local businesses recover from lockdown.

A further round of funding totalling £300,000 (£250,000 from CNPA and £50,000 from Cairngorms Trust) was made available in April 2021 to support the recovery of the Cairngorms economy, with an emphasis placed on projects that would protect and enhance the natural environment and seek to address the impacts of climate change.

Thirty seven applications were received and assessed against the Fund’s guiding principles:

Green – projects will contribute to strengthening the natural and social capital of the Park. Cairngorms – projects will be Cairngorms National Park focused and contribute to the outcomes of the National Park Partnership Plan. Partnership – applicants will work in partnership with others to deliver projects, focused on green recovery, well-being and economic growth. Employment – Projects will endeavour to maximise their contribution to local employment and impact for the National Park.

Willie Munro, Cairngorms National Park Authority Board member and chair of the assessment panel, said: "We hope this funding will not only help sustain the recovery but bring a boost to the local economy, with green projects that will help to deliver a sustainable future for the communities in the National Park.”