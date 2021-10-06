Guide Dogs seeks volunteers for Deeside fundraising group

If you’re from the Deeside area and think you could help the charity, get in touch.

A new fundraising group coordinator and a merchandise coordinator are needed to help the group raise funds for the charity.

Andrea Williams, community fundraising relationship manager said: “Being part of the group is a great way to make new friends, while helping to raise awareness and funds for Guide Dogs.

“The fundraising group coordinator is the key contact for the branch in the local community, helping to organise a variety of activities such as collections, social events and tea parties.

“We’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic, a good communicator and likes working as a team.

"The merchandise coordinator orders and sells items for the group to sell at events, such as greeting cards, calendars and tea towels. This role would be ideal for someone who is organised and reliable.”

The Deeside Guide Dogs fundraising group is open to anyone who would like to support a good cause and be part of a local social group.

Andrea added: “It costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from our local groups is vital.”

Volunteers must be aged 16 or over and Guide Dogs will provide all the training required for each role.