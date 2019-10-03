Help ‘Light Up Banchory’ appeal

A plea has been made for support from local businesses to help ‘Light Up Banchory’ this Christmas.

The festive lights in the town centre and on the tree at Bellfield, are funded by Banchory Business Association (BBA) and Banchory District Initiative (BDI).

High costs are incurred replacing bulbs and updating lights. Picture: Mike Gill

Extensive costs are incurred annually to replace broken bulbs and update existing lights. This year, a new set has been ordered for the High Street and the old ones will moved elsewhere in the town.

An appeal has been launched for financial support from traders to help fund the lights.

BBA secretary Paul Panchaud said: “As with other years, BBA and BDI will continue to contribute to the cost of Christmas lights. However, it would be beneficial to garner some additional support from the business community.

“Every year costs rise but we feel it’s important to keep the magic of Christmas alive for our local children.

“We’re appealing to businesses to make a minimum donation of £100.

“Those who provide support will be mentioned across our social media channels and are invited to display a banner or similar at our Christmas Lights switch-on event on November 29.”

The switch-on will be from 4-7pm in Bellfield Car Park. Entry is free.

Anyway who can support the Light Up Banchory appeal should email info@banchorybusinesses.co.uk.