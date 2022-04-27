Help mark the 30th anniversary of Tensions & Trust

July 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Tensions & Trust.

The Barn began its life as a cultural space when the Burnett family of Leys offered the use of a derelict farm steading and cattle byre as a makeshift space for the community to rehearse Tensions and Trust.

Energised by the success of the play, which involved 200 local people in its making and presentation, a small committee of local residents, artists and supporters took over the Barn, and began the long journey of transforming the former farm site into, what is now, Aberdeenshire’s leading multi-arts venue.

The Barn like your help to mark this special anniversary. Were you in the play? Were you in the audience on Crathes lawn in 1992? Do you have any old photos from the play? Do you have any memories, or stories to tell about the play?