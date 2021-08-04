Helping Banchory look bonnie

Charlie Grant and Kathleen Rooney from StagTowerbank Guest House.

The displays make the town look attractive for both tourists and residents alike.

This year joint awards were given to Taylors and Michies Chemist for the Best Shop display, the Stag and Towerbank Guest House for the Best Business display, and Daisy Mays and Country Ways for the their efforts as new shops.

The Strong Water Company was also recognised as the best innovation with baskets containing botanicals, all of which can be used in cocktails and drinks.

Guy Finlayson from Strong Water Company with Norma Makin of Bonnie Banchory

A spokesperson said: “We really appreciate all the effort that the town’s shops and businesses put in to attract visitors. Thanks to them all and a special thank-you to Country Ways who put up five beautiful hanging baskets even though the shop is not yet open to the public.”

Norma Makin of Bonnie Banchory with Jamie Mowat and Donna Strachan of Daisy Mays.