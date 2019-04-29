Homes plan approved for former Deeside school

Plans have been approved to convert a former Deeside school into affordable homes.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has given the go-head for 24 properties at the old Ballater School in Abergeldie Road.

CNPA’s planning committee turned down a similar application in May last year.

Grampian Housing Association reduced the number of homes from 26 to 24 with vehicle access now being via Abergeldie Road rather than School Lane.

The building, which dates back to 1877, will be turned into 10 homes, derelict school houses will be renovated to form two further homes as well as a new build house in the school yard.

In addition, two new properties will be built on the site, housing three and eight flats respectively.

Planning officer Katherine Donnachie told the meeting: “This site is particularly well located in terms of access to the facilities and amenities of Ballater and the proposal is an excellent use of a redundant site.

“To have a listed building of architectural and historical importance brought back into productive use is also extremely positive.

“I welcome the changes made from the previous application and believe we have a very good proposal in front of us.”

Committee convener Eleanor Mackintosh said: “As a committee we are happy to support the proposals, especially given that all 24 properties will be affordable, which is something that is greatly needed in Ballater.”