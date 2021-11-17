HorseBack UK chosen to deliver new Prince’s Trust Team Programme to local community

HorseBack UK has been chosen to deliver the new Prince's Trust Team Programme to the local community (photo: FMV Photography)

Aimed at young people aged 16-25, the Prince’s Trust Team Programme inspires and empowers participants to think about their future.

The emphasis is on teamwork, community, environment, wellbeing and future employment.

The programme is based on HorseBack UK’s decade plus experience running its Military courses to empower serving and former military personnel suffering from both physical and mental life-changing injuries.

The new Youth Development Programme has been created in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust

Using horsemanship and outdoor activities the charity delivers personal development programmes that encourage participants to acquire new coping strategies and life skills, and to build lasting resilience and leave with an official SQA qualification.

Horseback UK’s Schools Development Programmes have been successfully running for the past six years. With an emphasis on participation and personal development, teenagers participate in the same SQA Level 4 Certificate in Personal Development Through Horsemanship over a 15day programme.

The new Youth Development Programme, a 12-week course of personal development training and community engagement, has been created in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust and will be delivered as part of The Princes Trust Team Programme at HorseBack UK’s headquarters in Dinnet, Aboyne.

Horseback UK is a charity based in Scotland and is supported by HRH the Duchess of Cornwall who is now the charity’s Royal Patron.

The Duchess shares a passion for horses, is a keen rider and understands the incredible emotional impact horses have on human recovery.

It is this emotional connection, along with HorseBack UK's distinctive educational tools, that makes the charity leaders in mental health recovery.

Emma Hutchinson, co-founder of Horseback UK, said: “Everyone at Horseback UK is very excited to be delivering this programme for The Prince’s Trust.

"It’s a perfect fit. We are passionate about helping people with mental health challenges and The Prince’s Trust focuses on helping vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

"Horses are such wonderful creatures and they have proven time and again that they can really help young people reconnect with themselves and build their confidence and self-esteem to help them make the most of their lives.”

The team at HorseBack UK is imperative to the success of the participants and each course leader has some form of mental health life experience that supports the delivery.

Throughout the programme participants will get the opportunity to take part in an Activity Residential, two Weeks Work Placement, Interview and CV building skills, a Community Project, The Prince’s Trust Certificate and Award in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skill, develop Presentation Skills, work with Horses and gain additional qualifications.

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme at HorseBack UK starts on Monday, January 31 2022.