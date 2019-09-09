Hundreds walk at Crathes for local charity

More than 300 people recently took part in a walk in the Deeside countryside in aid of a local cancer charity.

The CLAN Walk was held at Crathes Castle, with a 15-mile trek around Crathes and Drumoak, and a three-mile walk around the castle grounds.

The day was organised by CLAN Cancer Support to raise vital funds to support the charity’s work in providing wellbeing support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis in the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The 15-mile walk, which took place in glorious sunshine despite the forecast of rain, was started by CLAN head of income generation, Fiona Fernie, and walkers set off to the sound of a lone piper.

In addition to the walk routes, participants and their families enjoyed a family fun day with inflatables and refreshments, with dogs also part of the day out.

Fiona praised the response.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along and took part in our annual walk.

“There were groups of friends, families and individual walkers, and lots of canine companions enjoyed the sunshine.

“Everything raised will go towards providing support for people who are affected by cancer, whether that be themselves or a loved one.”

Fiona added: “We help people at a very difficult time in their lives and rely upon the support of local businesses and communities, so we would like to thank our main sponsor, Serica Energy, and all the walkers who individually raised sponsorship money for CLAN.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

It aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Crimond, Elgin, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Anyone requiring more information about the CLAN Walk and to sign up, can contact the organisation on 01224 647000 or visit: https://clanhouse.org/.