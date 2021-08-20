Inchmarlo Community Workshop’s extension is now open

John Houston and his wife Paula, with the ICW (SCIO) trustees, and Katy Rumbles, chair of the Inchmarlo, Glassel and Brathens Community Council.

Building operations, which were started by contractors in August of last year, with workshop members doing much of the subsidiary work, were recently completed.

The primary financial donor to the extension project was the Midhill Wind Farm Community Fund, owned and operated by Fred Olsen Renewables, and the trustees were delighted its chief financial officer John Houston graciously agreed to perform the opening. Mr Houston, accompanied by his wife, Paula, officially opened the extension on Saturday (August 14).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Inchmarlo Community Workshop is open to all those over the age of 18 in the Inchmarlo locality. It is situated at the Bridge of Canny on the A93 immediately opposite the Inchmarlo Hall.

John Houston cuts the ribbon to officially open the extension.

Members work in wood and metal to make or repair items of utility, beauty or both, for their own use or for use in the community.

The workshop had its genesis in 2017; its focus is a granite and lime slated building which was originally the stable of the Defiance Inn (dating, it is thought, from the 1840s). The stable was legally transferred to the trustees of the Inchmarlo Hall for use as a hall store by its then owners, James Jones, timber merchants, in 1949.

It was so used until approximately 10-15 years ago by which time its condition had started to deteriorate. As its state worsened it fell out of use and would ultimately have become ruinous but for the intervention of a group of community residents who took it over and converted it.

A workshop committee was constituted and they were successful in an application to Leader for a grant for the workshop equipment.

A crowd gathers to witness the opening ceremony at Inchmarlo Community Workshop.

The workshop rapidly proved to be too small, and plans were drawn up for a large extension.

Charitable status was attained, and the trustees launched a funding campaign.

Generous support was received from a number of donors, in particular, The Midhill Wind Farm Community Fund, The Leader Programme, The National Lottery, Marr Area, The Inchmarlo Hall, Banchory and District Round Table, The David and June Gordon Memorial Fund, and The King George V fund.

There was an opportunity to look around the new extension following the official opening.

The new extension at Inchmarlo Community Workshop is already being put to good use.