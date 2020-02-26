Inchmarlo hotel and homes plan goes on public display

Plans for a multi-million pound hotel and residential development on the outskirts of Banchory will go on public display on Thursday.

Kirkwood Homes, in conjunction with Inchmarlo Farms Ltd, has lodged a proposal of application notice (POAN) to Aberdeenshire Council for the creation of around 100 new family homes at Inchmarlo.

The proposals also include a new hotel and leisure facilities, which were approved by the local authority back in 2011.

Funding from the housing, if approved, would allow Inchmarlo Farms Ltd to continue progressing the development of its hotel and associated facilities.

Kirkwood Homes has indicated that at least 25 per cent of the 100 homes would be affordable.

A public consultation will take place when the plans go on show at Inchmarlo Community Hall tomorrow.

Commenting on the exhibition, Allan Rae, Kirkwood Homes land director, said: “At Kirkwood Homes we have always valued the involvement of the local community and other interested stakeholders in developing our proposals.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to come along to our public exhibition, hear about the plans in more detail and importantly provide us with your feedback.

“Members of the project team will also be on hand to answer questions that members of the local community may have.”

The consultation will take place from 3pm to 7pm.

A Proposal of Application Notice (POAN) is a legal requirement for applicants of larger scale residential developments that are classified as “major” by the planning system.