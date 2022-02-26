Inspiring Aberdeenshire: Nominate your local heroes for the 2022 awards

Broadcaster and journalist Fiona Stalker joined Provost Bill Howatson to present the 2021 Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards. Now nominations are open for the 2022 awards.

The council-run awards have been taking place for 10 years and seek to celebrate unsung community heroes across Aberdeenshire. The winners are very often people who get little recognition for their tremendous efforts.

Since the last awards the Aberdeenshire community has continued to battle the global Covid pandemic, has seen not one, but two, widespread and devastating storms, and the resilience of individuals and groups has been the key to our success in the face of all of these extreme events. It is hoped that whatever your community champions have been supporting, there will be a space in these awards to recognise them.

The awards will be held via a live-stream ceremony in September 2022, with the winners then invited to a glittering civic reception following the awards.

There are eight categories in the Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Bill Howatson will be on the judging panel for the awards this year.

He said: “These are awards celebrate the very thing which makes Aberdeenshire so special – its people. Year after year I never fail to be surprised by the quality and range of applications and I have no doubt that 2022 will be the same.

“I would encourage you all to take a bit of time to think about who has stood out for you this year. Maybe it is someone who helped you during recent storms, maybe it is a young person whose role as a community champion gives you hope for the future, maybe it is someone who has shown exceptional bravery in challenging circumstances. Make sure they get the recognition they deserve.”

There are eight award categories:

Heart of Aberdeenshire caring award – for making a significant positive impact on the lives of a vulnerable people.

Inspirational Volunteer award – for an individual or group who have gone the extra mile by volunteering for a local initiative.

Local Hero courage award – for an individual who in the face of adversity has shown courage to overcome a difficult situation.

Beautiful Aberdeenshire environmental award – for an individual or group who is working hard to help nurture and enhance our area.

Community Spirit award – for an individual or group who have supported a cause or project.

Cultural award – for an individual or community group who has made an excellent contribution to the promotion of local culture.

Aberdeenshire’s Future award – for a young individual (under 25) who has helped inspire and motivate others.

Lifetime achievement award – This will be presented to an individual who over a number of years has made an outstanding contribution to a local cause, project or initiative.