Investigation launched following collision on A93

The collision occured on the A93 Banchory to Aberdeen road.

The collision involved a white Toyota Yaris and a red Mitsubishi ASX.

The 72-year-old female driver of the Toyota was conveyed by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with her 74-year-old male passenger.

Three of the four occupants of the Mitsubishi were also taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with less serious injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

"If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle in the lead up to this incident and have not already spoken to my officers I would ask you to get in touch.

"Similarly if you may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries I would urge you to come forward."