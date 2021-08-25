Isla scoops Dee Art Prize with river painting

Isla with her winning entry and trophy.

Isla, who lives in Deeside, has won the Howard Butterworth Art Award in the competition organised by the conservation charity the River Dee Trust.

Her painting of the river and surrounding landscape beat 168 entries from 12 schools across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire. The award was created to honour the support Mr Butterworth has given to the Trust over the years, and to celebrate the river’s beauty. This year’s theme was ‘The Landscape of the Dee’.

Isla has received a trophy handmade by artist Shelagh Swanson.

Her picture was framed by Donside Framers and will now hang in the Butterworth Gallery. She has also won a voucher for art materials so she can continue to develop her talent further.

Isla’s picture was chosen for her use of colour, her wonderful moody skies and the way she has captured the colours of the beautiful hills of Deeside.

Isla’s work was also full of trees which chimes with the River Dee Trust’s campaign to plant a million native trees along the tributaries to help save its salmon and other threatened species.

Mr Butterworth, who was one of the judges, said: “Isla’s painting was one of several that had clear confident colours and brushstrokes. The thing which stood out from the rest was the sky, which was so “Deeside”, along with the shadows and their effect on the hills.

"The trees and river were also well observed.

"It was delightful to meet Isla, her family and Jane from the Trust on such a fine day. I am so pleased that the project inspired so many children’s interest in the Dee and the wider ecology of Aberdeenshire.”

The Trust would like to thank all the young people who entered, and made choosing an eventual winner very difficult.

Each and every piece of work was worthy of recognition, and they were delighted to have seen such passion and talent across the region.