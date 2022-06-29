Islamophobia deferral a “complete cop-out”

Westhill and District councillor Fatima Joji

The council’s business services committee discussed adopting the All-Party Parliamentary Group’s definition last week.

The definition has already been adopted by the UK Government and councils across the country.

It states: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

But councillors voted to defer the paper so officers could consider any “negative consequences”.

SNP councillor Fatima Joji voiced her disappointment after the meeting, claiming it was a “complete cop-out” and “stalling tactic”.

The Westhill and District councillor, who is not a member of the committee, tweeted: “Now I ask, what consequences they expect to arise, what issues they have with it, and negative consequences for which group?”

“This is really not ok, and tells us they don’t want anyone facing consequences for their actions. This definition went through the scrutiny that it was due and more. Some of the anti-equalities/anti-working class/toxic stuff I’ve heard come out from some has been awful.

“Someone want to help me and explain what negative consequences we can get from acknowledging Islamophobia? At this stage I genuinely want to know.”

During the meeting Lib Dem cllr Sarah Dickinson suggested the matter be deferred to ensure the definition was “clear and robust”.

She said: “I completely and fully support the intent of this I just think the definition, if it is intended to be robust, seems to conflate an issue of race and an issue of religion and we need clarity around that. I appreciate that this has been brought to us by the affected group so I don’t put this forward lightly.”

The deferral was was seconded by Conservative councillor Dominic Lonchay.

However SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie moved an amendment to approve the paper, supported by SNP cllr Catherine Victor. The motion to defer the paper received nine votes to five for the amendment.