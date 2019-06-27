Isle of Wight search for Banchory woman

The family of a young woman missing on the Isle of Wight are reported to have travelled from Banchory to take part in the search.

Rosie Johnson, 22, from Glasgow, was last seen at a children’s adventure centre in Wootton, where she works, on Sunday.

Ms Johnson, who is understood to have been brought up in Banchory, works at PGL Little Canada.

She is believed to have graduated from the University of Glasgow.

A major search has been taking place in the Wootton Creek area involving police, coastguards and volunteers.

Her uncle, Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson, has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Inspector Andy McDonald, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare.

“Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focusing our search.

“However, we would ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”