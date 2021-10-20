Join the team that’s changing lives across Grampian

The Royal Voluntary Service is calling for people across Grampian to step forward to volunteer.

Royal Voluntary Service has been providing invaluable support to people in need in Grampian and Moray both before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the charity and its volunteers are able to improve health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of Grampian’s most vulnerable people.

Some of the ways in which local volunteers are improving the lives of people across Grampian include transporting them to and from hospital, or offering Community Transport to help them stay active, independent and social.

Other volunteers are serving refreshments to staff, visitors and patients in Royal Voluntary Service cafés at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital and Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

More volunteers are needed to continue providing life changing support to vulnerable and isolated people in Grampian as we head into autumn.

Sarah Murray, commissioned service operations manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Scotland said: “The feedback we get from the people that we support is often that the help of our service and our volunteers is a real lifeline for them.

"Our volunteers are changing and improving people’s lives in Grampian every day. They volunteer completely selflessly, but it’s incredible to see how much their service changes their lives too.

"If you’d like to join our close-knit team of amazing volunteers, any time you can offer will go a long way to supporting your community and you’ll meet some fantastic people along the way.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “By stepping forward this autumn, not only will volunteers be helping those that need extra support to get through the toughest months, but they'll be boosting their own physical and mental health and wellbeing too.”