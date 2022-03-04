Jubilee arch planned for Braemar games park

Organisers of the world-famous gathering have, for sometime, been considering how best to mark this landmark anniversary of The Queen’s reign and have decided on a new Jubilee Arch as a gateway to the games arena.

The new arched entrance has been designed by Keith Ross, of Dovecot Architecture & Design Ltd, and its features will complement the new Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Visitor Centre in the park, using local granite and timber in its construction and reflecting the colours of other stands and buildings around the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

David Geddes, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said: “As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty is also the longest serving Patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society and since childhood, and over the past 70 years of her reign, she has been a avid supporter of the annual Braemar Gathering.

An e-image of the proposed new Jubilee Arch at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

“The idea of a Jubilee Arch in the games park was considered to be the best and most lasting way of recognising this commitment.”

The new arch will be funded by the society, sponsorship and private donations. Many professional fees have already been waived in the process of getting a planning application ready for submission to Aberdeenshire Council.