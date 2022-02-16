Kincardine O’Neil artist to feature in London art fair

Lucy with her Oceanic artwork

Collect is one of the world’s most influential fairs focusing on contemporary craft and design and living artists and takes place each year at Somerset House in the heart of London.

With a contemporary twist on an age-old process, Lucy blends ancient tapestry techniques with contemporary woven design.

Sustainability, traceability and identity are key themes within Seasons of the Sea; a series of textile artworks inspired by Scottish coastlines.

Lucy working at the loom (Pic:Aboyne Photographics)

By using a combination of locally foraged plants and an organic indigo vat to dye yarn, Lucy creates a unique colour palette inspired by seas and storms. A focus on heritage making processes allows her to create texture and depth, illustrating wild shorelines, creating an image within an image.

Lucy has been working on the collection for the past 18 months throughout lockdowns and has hand spun then plant dyed the majority of the yarns used.

She said: “Creating these pieces has given me the chance to connect to the raw materials in a way that I wouldn’t normally have. I think that seeing where the sheep graze and wander the fields has created a connection to the land and a feeling of identity within my designs.”

Collect Art Fair will be open to the public from 11am-6pm February 25-27.