Ladies enjoy a Right Royal Weekend while raising funds for Children 1st

Jane Gibson, Sara Cowie and Gillian Taylor took part in the Right Royal Weekend.

The weekend began with an exquisite three course dinner at the Rothesay Rooms. With over 36 ladies enjoying “The Big Sleep Over” in various local establishments.

As the night sky turned into the new day it was time for the greatly anticipated main event Glad Rags and Tiaras.

It wasn’t long before the sound of chatter and laughter resounded round the Delnadamph estate, Her Majesty the Queen’s private estate. The ladies sporting sparkling tiaras of all different shapes and sizes, perfectly perched on hats and ear protectors, all glittering in the morning’s sunshine.

Audrey Dykes Debbie Bone Jane Smith Gabriella Thomas Micaiah Jakeman Sarah De Boer Claudia Cunningham

Fifty-seven ladies grouped according to their ability from never held a gun before to the more experienced all enjoying a morning of clay shooting under instruction. Woops of joy, cheering and clapping as the clays were smashed could be heard around the heather glad hills.

Having built up an appetite in the fresh Strathdon air the local butcher H. M Sheridans served a freshly prepared delicious BBQ.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, BASC, sponsored the fun competition “Queen of the clay’s” with fabulous glass trophies as prizes.

Barbara Eckersley triumphed in the experienced group with runner up Chelsea King, Emma Shanks was high gun with Micaiah Jakeman runner up in the beginner’s section.

The drawing of the raffle signalled the end of a spectacular weekend. With Irene Macleod the lucky winner of the star prize, a bronze gilt Firebird brooch by the world-renowned engraver and lifelong supporter of the charity Malcolm Appleby. The event raising an impressive total of £1,470 for Children 1st.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Glad Rags Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, said: “The reputation of our events has spread far and wide, it’s brilliant to have new ladies join us at every event and I feel so privileged and so chuffed at how far ladies have travelled and how much effort they put in to attend.”