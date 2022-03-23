Ladies of Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags enjoy inaugural event at historical Glamis Castle

From left: Kat Diamond, Laurn Silverton, Evelyn Anderson, Lucy Rowe, Sharon Brogan, Sharon Duthie and Mhairi Morriss.

The occasion was Aberdeenshire’s Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags Scotland’s Premier ladies clay shooting group’s inaugural event at the castle.

With the ladies having private use of the grounds and castle they were treated to parking outside the grand front door and being piped into the castle.

The short walk out to the events field was very special as the piper led the group.

Lois Moyes, Fiona McPherson and Dawn Hewes.

Mhairi Morriss owner of Glad Rags Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags said: “I adore the sound of the bag pipes; it was magical to hear them echoing around the grounds as we made our way to the clay shooting area.

"For me it was a time of reflection, I started this adventure nearly eight years ago, this was our 115th event, we have held our events at outstanding unique venues, but Glamis Castle is extraordinary.

"Never did I think I would be lucky enough to add Glamis Castle to our portfolio of venues.”

As the sound of the bag pipes were replaced with woops of joy, cheering and clapping as clays were smashed the sun broke through the clouds.

At Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags events ladies are grouped according to their ability with ladies who have never held a gun before and the more experienced ladies with their own gun all very welcome at every event.

All the equipment is supplied, and ladies are taught not only the importance of safety but how to clay shoot properly, with targets set to suit the group’s ability.

On completion of the clay shooting element of the day, it was a quick change for lunch, a du bonnet and gin, which was the Queen Mothers favourite tiple then into the very grand state dining room for a two-course lunch.

The guests were then treated to a relaxed fashion show by Country Ways who showcased some of their most popular brands, Dubarry, Barbour, Clare Haggas and Fairfax and Favor to name but a few.

Prizes donated by the sponsors for the “High Guns”, which is the highest scoring lady in each group were presented by Gillian from Shepherd and Wedderburn.

The top shots being: Teal 1 Jennifer O’Neil, Teal 2 Alison McElrea, Pigeon’s Erica Double Coutts, Ducks Carrie Keenan, Grouse Erin Slater and Snipe’s Rebecca Cheyne.

Next came the drawing of the raffle where £700 was raised for Children 1 st and the presentation of a Gingko Tree in aid of the charity from Mhairi to Glamis Estate as a thank you. The day drew to a close after a wonderful, educational, entertaining tour of the castle.

Mhairi added: “I knew this was going to be an exceptional day, but it surpassed my expectations from start to finish it was extraordinary in every way, glad rags events really are where everlasting memories are made and I am so proud to in a minuscule way be part of Glamis Castles 600 year history.”