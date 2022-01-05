Land funding secured for Deeside Bike Collective

The funding has given the Collective's Banchory Woodland Trails project a boost.

The Banchory-based group has been awarded £109,582 to buy 31.4 acres of Corse Wood to provide community and recreational facilities for walking and mountain biking.

Jamie Ritchie, Trustee and Funding Lead, Deeside Bike Collective, said: "This is fantastic news for our group and the community of Banchory.

"Deeside Bike Collective has been working on the Banchory Woodland Trails project for over seven years now and it's great to see us achieve this major milestone allowing purchase of the land.

"We'd like to thank the Scottish Land Fund for this significant contribution.

"We believe we can make a real benefit to the community of Banchory through our Woodland Trails Project."

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair, said: “From places where people can come together, space to get outdoors and vital facilities such as shops and land for affordable housing, the Scottish Land Fund is once again giving local groups the resources they need in order to strengthen their own communities.”

A lot has already been achieved by the groups over the last seven years since the inception of the Deeside Bike Collective.

The plans included building four trails at the Collective’s site near Glen O’Dee Hospital, Banchory.

The designs will be developed in the early part of this year.

They include:

A blue mellow trail – Accessible to children and beginners, it will contain a variety of features which we hope will bring a smile to everyone’s faces. A red/orange more challenging trail – A technical line; tight back to back berms, hip jumps, table tops. Orange – The intention of this line is to allow bike riders that already have the required skills to develop their techniques and abilities further. A Tarmac Pump track with a smooth asphalt surface. Design to be confirmed.