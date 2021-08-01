Last chance to take part in river survey

Share your thoughts about priorities for the River Dee in the online survey which closes Friday, August 6.

Closing on Friday, August 6, the survey seeks to establish feedback from across the public sector on the progress of river projects to date, as well as opinions on future priorities for the river.

Established in 2003, the Dee Catchment Partnership is one of Scotland’s foremost catchment partnerships, representing 16 organisations that share the common aim of restoring habitat and water quality in the Dee catchment.

Manager for the Catchment Partnership and Freshwater Ecologist at the James Hutton Institute, Dr Susan Cooksley, explains: “For 15 years we’ve been working from a Catchment Management Plan at local, regional, national and international scales. The catchment partnership has invested thousands of hours of staff time and over £10 million in restoration projects in that time, so has a strong track record in catchment planning, project delivery and raising awareness.

“We want to hear people’s thoughts on our achievements so far – tell us what we’ve done well, but also what we need to do better, or more of - to help us prioritise our actions for the next decade. What are your priorities for the lochs, burns and rivers of Deeside – this is your opportunity to shape their future.”

The consultative summary comprises of seven short sections focusing on a range of topics including Water Quality, Habitats, and Recreation,

“The Dee catchment is internationally important for the unique landscapes and species it supports,’ continues Susan. “How we manage the land and water within it has a direct impact on the linked emergencies of climate and nature, both of which must be tackled as part of a successful green recovery for Deeside. We welcome input from anyone with an interest in the river – we all have a role in helping to conserve this special part of the world, and this is a chance to have your say, and be a part of shaping the decisions that will direct our future projects.”