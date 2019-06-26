Last few spaces available on classic car foodie drive

Owners and fans of classic cars and motorbikes are being invited to a charity drive, taking place in the north-east of Scotland this weekend.

The sixth annual CLAN Cancer Support Cavalcade will take place on Saturday, June 29, featuring a gastro tour allowing participants to taste a wide range of high-quality food and drink throughout the region.

There are already over 15 vehicles taking part, some who have been involved with the drive in previous years, and others who are new to the event.

The route will explore some of the north-east’s stunning countryside as well as dropping in on several the area’s gastronomic shops and restaurants.

Setting off after breakfast at Trepants, Lhanbryde, the route will drop in on some of the area’s famous restaurants and food shops including Buckie seafood specialists Cluny Fish, world-renowned bakers Walkers Shortbread in Aberlour, the Cheese Pantry, home to award-winning organic cheeses, and Woodside Farm & Shop in Kinloss. Lunch will be at the Grantown East Station restaurant and the tour will return to Elgin to enjoy a celebratory supper at the Sunninghill Hotel.

There are still a small number of places left for the drive, which will raise money to support CLAN Cancer Support.

A minimum of £35 in sponsorship is required from vehicle owners to enter the CLAN Cavalcade. Participants are required to pay for their own meals.

For more details or to register visit the CLAN website here.