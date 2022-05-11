Lecht Ski Company to reduce plastic waste thanks to funding

The money will enable people to take a hands-on approach to improving their local environment.

Removing invasive plant species along riverbanks, installing eco-friendly electric vehicle charge points, helping fish to migrate upriver more easily, and planting seagrass to help marine life are just some of the initiatives that will benefit from the Crown Estate Scotland grants.

The Environment Grants form part of the £970,000 Sustainable Communities Fund, established in 2020 by Crown Estate Scotland to support local regeneration and sustainable development.

Lecht Ski Centre in Strathdon.

The latest successful Environment Grant recipients include Lecht Ski Company, in Strathdon.

The ski company will use the funding to install two water bottle refilling stations.

This will help reduce levels of plastic waste by encouraging people to refill their own reusable bottles.

Annie Breaden, Head of Policy for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “These latest awards demonstrate the practical and ingenious ways people across Scotland are identifying and tackling the challenges they want addressed.

“These grants from Crown Estate Scotland will help support an incredibly wide range of important and positive projects, which will have a big impact when it comes to improving and protecting Scotland’s environment.”

The Environment Grants – of between £5,000 and £20,000 – are available to Crown Estate Scotland tenants for projects which can deliver demonstrable environmental benefits within 18 months of funds being given.

Along with the Community Capacity Grants programme – open to all communities within five miles of Scotland’s coastline or situated within one of Crown Estate Scotland’s four rural estates – the Sustainable Communities Fund is set to deliver close to £1m to communities across Scotland by 2023.

Applications for the next round of the Sustainable Communities Fund will open in August 2022.