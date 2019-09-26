Legion concert to remember conflicts

An evening of nostalgia is being lined up in Banchory next week to recall historical events and anniversaries over the last century.

The local branch of Legion Scotland is hosting the musical occasion, which will feature the Deeside Orchestra and Studio-Dee Singers.

It will be held in Ravenswood, in Ramsay Road, on Friday (October 4) at 7.30pm.

The event is being organised by branch vice-chairman Chris Collins.

Chris told the Piper it will focus on 1919, 1939, 1944, 1949 and 1969.

He explained: “We want to combine it with all the different anniversaries, the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, the start of World War 11, D-Day, the formation of NATO, and the start of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

“Each piece of music is going to reflect a different event.

“It will be a very relaxed, singalong night.”

The last singalong will be a Beatles medley, marking the final time the Fab Four performed live.

Chris added that it is also 50 years since the Legion moved to Ravenswood.

The cost is £7.50 and further details are available by calling 01330 822347.