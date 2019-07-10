Leys Group staff give local charity a boost

Employees of the Banchory-based Leys Group have donated a five-figure sum to a Deeside charity following a year of fundraising.

The group, which includes the Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company, presented the Forget Me Not Club, an organisation providing support for those living with and caring for people with dementia, with a cheque for more than £12,000.

Led by the Leys charity committee, staff and their friends and family took part in a number of group-wide and individual fundraising events and challenges throughout the year.

Staff got behind various activities including a Christmas jumper day, a number of themed bake sales, and a popular Christmas fayre.

Alexander Burnett, chairman of the Leys Group, along with John Irvine, chief executive of the Bancon Group, and members of the charity committee met with representatives from the charity recently to hand over the donation.

Mr Burnett said: “Everyone has thoroughly enjoyed being part of the various fundraising activities during the past 12 months and really got behind supporting Forget Me Not Club.

“Dementia is something that many families experience and to be able to support a charity which is in the heart of the community in which many of our staff live and work was important to many.

“We look forward to hearing how our donation will help continue to support the people who access Forget Me Not Club and their development.”

Joanne Ross, Forget Me Not Club operations manager, was on hand to collect the cheque on behalf of the charity.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to accept such an amazing donation from the Leys Group.

“We have been following their fundraising throughout the year and on behalf of everyone we support, I would like to thank everyone involved for their dedication and generosity.

“The funds raised will allow us to continue to provide activities supporting people with Dementia at Bennett House in Banchory and throughout Deeside, as well as providing information and support for those caring for people with dementia.”

Founded in 1999, the club provides invaluable support to those living with and caring for people with dementia.

It runs a host of activities in Banchory and throughout Deeside.

For further information visit www.forgetmenotclub.co.uk or email info@forgetmenotclub.co.uk.