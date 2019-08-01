Lidl's Isle of Ale Festival showcases local brewing talent

Lidl’s latest Scottish Isle of Ale Festival will showcase Aberdeenshire-brewing talent with craft beers from five local breweries: Arcane Brewing Co, Brewdog, Fierce Brewery, Keith Brewery and Six Degrees North.

Perfect for craft-obsessed, bargain-hunting beer lovers, the latest Isle of Ale festival line-up features 20 beers from 14 breweries across the country.

Among the collection is a Blackcurrant Tart Sour brewed exclusively for Lidl by Fierce Brewing in Dyce, which has been a part of Lidl’s Isle of Ale Festival since its inception.

The festival will also see Herr Keith Wheat Beer from small-craft Keith Brewery hit Lidl shelves from 1 August.

Micro-brewery, Arcane Brewing Co in Banchory will be listed at Lidl for the first time with its Education in the New Age IPA.

The craft beer selection will also include Six Degrees North’s Bombini Honey Beer and Instamatic White IPA from Brewdog.

With a range of styles from dark chocolate stouts to citrussy lagers and fruit sours, the Isle of Ale Festival prices start at just £1.29

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying in Scotland said “Our latest Isle of Ale festival is a showcase of the craft and creativity of the local Aberdeenshire brewing scene.

"With an exciting line-up of brewers from across Scotland, the collection offers top quality Scottish craft beers at great quality prices. At Lidl, we strive to bring the best produce to market and the Isle of Ale festival is no exception.”