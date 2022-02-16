Limited-edition prints go on sale to boost Braemar Castle’s ‘Raising the Standard’ restoration programme
The Fife Arms has announced a run of 200 signed, limited-edition prints of Turner Prize winner Martin Creed’s ‘Work No. 3435: EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT’ is now available to purchase on The Fife Arms’ online shop (shop.thefifearms.com).
Retailing for £250, all proceeds will go towards Braemar Castle’s ‘Raising the Standard’ restoration programme.
The project will enable the team to re-develop the grounds and begin a far-reaching learning and engagement programme.
Situated in the grounds of Braemar Castle, the artwork was unveiled in August 2020 as part of the Fife Arms hotel re-opening celebrations, to be enjoyed by hotel guests and village visitors, and quickly became a global message of hope and reassurance in what has been a tumultuous couple of years.
Having grown up in Glasgow, Martin Creed is best known in Scotland for the much-loves Scotsman Steps in Edinburgh, a public staircase joining two streets made with more than a hundred different types of marble. A work in blue neon, ‘Work No. 975: EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT’, has been on view since 2012 on the facade of the National Gallery of Scotland in Edinburgh.
A distinctive feature of the local landscape for almost 400 years, Braemar Castle is showing signs of its age and is now undergoing a £1.6m project to conserve the Castle, re-develop its grounds and begin an ambitious and far-reaching programme for learning and engagement with schools and community groups.