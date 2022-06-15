Local charity on the road to success

The cash boost has enabled the charity to purchase a specially adapted minibus to provide a transport service to people with mobility difficulties in the local community.

Laura Brown and Aysha Hutcheon, Community Champions from the Morrisons store in Banchory presented the donation to the charity.

Laura and Aysha were instrumental in helping the charity gain the support of the local community and guided the charity every step of the way through their successful bid for a grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

Community Champions from the Morrisons store, Laura Brown and Aysha Hutcheon presented the donation with local service users of Mid Deeside Community Trusts transport service, Margaret Anderson, George Murray, Pauline Brown, Edie Irvine and Joy Stewart

Laura said: “We worked hard at rallying support within the local community, receiving recommendations from members of the public and the passengers who use this vital service.

"We also were thrilled to receive the backing of our local MP Andrew Bowie who went above and beyond in providing a testimonial in support of the charity.

"We were absolutely delighted when the Morrisons Foundation donated £9,387 to enable the purchase of the new bus.”

Aysha added: “I’m so proud to have been able to help such a wonderful charity in our community and meet some of the people that this donation will help. Speaking to some of the passengers today they mentioned how much a lifeline this bus and service is for them, being elderly and the majority living on their own without family and having mobility issues, this door to door service is an essential lifeline for these passengers to get out of the house, socialise and do their weekly shop.

"Supporting charities in local communities is at the heart of what the Morrisons Foundation is all about and both Laura and I are over the moon that we were able to help.”

Mid Deeside Community Trust’s project to purchase and adapt the minibus was also supported by other local sponsors, including; Margaret Hall Donation, The Robertson Trust, COOP Local Community Fund, Jenny Marsh donation, Bank of Scotland Reach Programme, Mr and Mrs Graham donation, Tesco bags of help and The Postcode Lottery.

In addition to offering the community transport service, the charity also provides additional services throughout the local area such as CPR courses for first aid volunteers as well as maintaining Aboyne Woodlands which comprise of Lady Wood and The Bell Wood.

The woodlands have a dedicated team of volunteers who assist with the maintenance of the area for the benefit of the whole community.