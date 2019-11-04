Local chef’s prestigious award

A Deeside chef is one of the recipients of a top culinary award.

Joseph Harte, a junior sous chef at Douneside House at Tarland, has been awarded the inaugural Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

Joseph, 23, is one of two chefs to receive the award, established in recognition of the late chef’s significant and lasting contribution to the hospitality industry.

The other recipient of the scholarship was Emma-Rose Milligan, 23, from Kilmarnock,

The finalists recently had to prove their worth in a two-part skills test, where they first had to recreate a classic Andrew Fairlie dish before preparing a dish that showcased their individuality and creativity as a chef.

Spearheaded by HIT Scotland and supported by the First Minister, Scottish Government and Gleneagles, the scholarship was launched last February.

Stephen McLaughlin, who was lead judge, said: “We were thoroughly impressed by the standard shown by the finalists, they all showcased passion and talent that Andrew would be proud of.

“Emma-Rose and Joseph excelled in the skills tests and they have conducted themselves in a manner that truly represents the man himself.

“We are pleased to have them to help continue Andrew’s legacy and we are hugely excited to see how their careers blossom from here.”

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to Joseph and Emma-Rose for securing these prestigious scholarships.

“The fact that so many young chefs competed for these opportunities is testament to the large pool of talent in Scotland and shows a desire to follow in the footsteps of Andrew Fairlie, who did so much to bring on the next generation of world-class chefs in Scotland.”