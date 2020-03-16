Local events cancelled due to coronavirus threat

Coronavirus is beginning to have an impact on day-to-day activities in the local area.

A number of events have been cancelled or postponed with others set follow in the coming days.

CLAN Cancer Support closed its drop-in centres, including Banchory, from Monday to protect clients.

The charity says it has been closely following and preparing for the developing situation, taking into consideration advice from the NHS and Government.

CLAN chief executive Dr Collete Backwell said: “The safety and protection of our clients is always our priority and having taken advice, we believe that temporarily closing our centres from Monday, March 16, is an appropriate and measured response at this time,

recognising the additional risk to and vulnerability of those with a cancer diagnosis.

“We will continue to deliver support through telephone and online communication.

“We are keeping the situation under continuous review and will keep our clients informed about CLAN services via our social media channels.

“We want to reassure everyone during this time that CLAN Cancer Support will still be here for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

Due to a significant number of cancellations caused by Covid-19, this year’s VisitScotland Expo, due to take place on April 1 and 2 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, has been scrapped.

Many other organisations have cancelled events and fundraisers.

Cromar Future Group has suspended all activities connected with its Mad March Science Festival.

Organisers are looking to do an online version of Everything Electronic and say they are committed to rescheduling everything that had been planned for the annual festival.

The trustees of Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club have postponed its biggest money-spinner until later in the year.

Strictly Come Prancing had been due to take place this Saturday before a sell-out audience at Ardoe House Hotel.