Lonach swings in donation for schoolboy’s playpark fundraiser

Jennifer Stewart of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society handing over the donation to Connor Davidson at the Bellabeg playpark

The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, which arranges the annual Lonach Highland Gathering and Games, has donated £500 to 11-year-old Connor Davidson’s drive to enhance the equipment at the playpark in Bellabeg.

The Strathdon youngster is aiming to raise £6,500 to install new swings and other equipment suitable for older children, which will complement what is already in place.

Having used the playpark with his brother Blair and friends as he has grown up, Connor was aware that the equipment were designed for younger children.

After identifying that an upgrade was needed, he contacted Aberdeenshire Council which maintains the playpark. Council officers were keen to offer Connor advice so the community and visitors can get the maximum benefit from the playpark.

In his quest to conquer his fundraising target, Connor laced up his trainers throughout July to run over 50km beside his parents Kerry and Craig.

Later this month, alongside his mum and aunt, he will scale Ben Nevis.

The money from the Society means Connor has now raised just under half of his target. Alongside numerous donations from family, friends and locals, the campaign has also received £500 from the Grampian Moorland Group.

Connor said: “I had been doing persuasive writing at school, so decided to write to the council and ask them about improving the playpark in Strathdon. The park is great, but the swings only fit young children. It means older kids can only play on some equipment. Getting swings that everyone can have a shot on would be great.

“I’m grateful to all the people and groups who have made donations so far. Hopefully we’ll raise enough to get the swings soon.”

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “We are thrilled to provide this funding to support Connor’s campaign to add new facilities to Bellabeg’s playpark. He is a real credit to the local community.”