Lottery cash for village hall

Volunteers at a Deeside village hall have been given a boost with the announcement of Lottery funding.

Strachan Hall renovation project has been allocated £10,000 by Awards for All.

The funding will allow the completion of the second phase by early next year.

Committee member Stirling Marshall said: “This award from the National Lottery allows us to complete our renovation project and provide a hall with modern facilities for our village and its surrounding rural area.

“The hall is currently well-used by local groups but can take a long time to heat up, especially in winter.

“The new, modern heating system and insulation, along with improved access for disabled users, will encourage increased use by activity groups and individuals and help maintain the strength of our local community.”

Phase one of the project was completed at the end of 2018.

This involved the replacement of a flat roof, installation of modern toilet facilities, insulating the main hall walls, installing new timber external cladding, replacing windows and doors, fitting new lights and repainting the interior.

In addition to the Lottery funding, grants to support the renovation work have been received from the Robertson Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Marr Area Committee, Aberdeenshire LEADER scheme, the Vattenfall “Unlock our Futures” Fund, the Shell Community Fund and the Midhill Windfarm Fund administered by Feughdee West Community Council.