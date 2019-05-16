Major electricity upgrade planned for Ballater

Residents in a Deeside community are facing a period of disruption as the underground electricity network is reinforced.

Scottish Hydro Electric Power has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for the underground cabling project in Ballater.

It will largely centre on Bridge Street, Viewfield Road, Dee Street and Dee Bank Road, which form part of the Ballater Conservation Area.

The work is vital to upgrade both single and twin 11kV high voltage mains cables serving the village.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) says the work does not raise any planning issues of significance to the park’s aims and, as a result, it will not be calling-in the application.