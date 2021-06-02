Man dies following road crash near Braemar
A man has died following a serious road crash which occurred on the A93 about 7.50pm on Thursday, 27 May, 2021.
Emergency services attended a report of a single vehicle collision involving a red BMW motorcycle which had been travelling south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road, near Newbigging, Braemar, when it crashed.
The rider, 37 year old Daniel Kalinski from Dundee, was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries.
Emergency services attended and he was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on Wednesday, 2 June.
Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski’s family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.
“It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3481 of 27 May.