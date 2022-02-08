Man dies in hospital after crash near Migvie

Matthew Burden

The incident happened around 8.10am on Saturday, January 29 on the road between Tarland and Tillypronie, and involved a green Can-Am light utility vehicle.

The driver, Matthew Burden, 36, from the Tarland area, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died on February 6.

His family has released the following statement through Police Scotland: “It is with our deepest devastation and sorrow that we have to inform everybody of the passing our beloved Matt.

"Our family would appreciate some privacy at this time to come to terms with our grief.”

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.”