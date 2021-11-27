Man dies on Aberdeenshire road after pick-up truck is hit by tree

Police attended the scene but sadly the man was pronounced dead.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Officers responding to this crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions. On returning to their van they discovered a tree had fallen on it. No one was injured.