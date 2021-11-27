Man dies on Aberdeenshire road after pick-up truck is hit by tree
A 35-year-old man has died after his Nissan Navara pick-up truck was struck by a falling tree on the B977, Dyce to Hatton of Fintry Road, around 5.45pm yesterday (Friday, 26 November).
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:35 pm
Emergency services attended however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this time.
“Officers responding to this crash had parked a distance away due to weather conditions. On returning to their van they discovered a tree had fallen on it. No one was injured.
“Any witnesses to this crash or anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2999 of 26 November.”