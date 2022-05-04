Mar Lodge Estate woodlands to be part of Ancient Canopy to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The woodlands on the Estate include Caledonian pinewoods and birchwoods and native woodland plantations (Pic:NTS)

The Queen’s Green Canopy recently announced the network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and 70 Ancient Trees across the United Kingdom which will form part of the Ancient Canopy to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

The initiative was launched by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, who is Patron of The Queen’s Green Canopy, under one of the Ancient Tree dedications – the old Sycamore located at Dumfries House in Scotland. His Royal Highness is also the Patron of the National Trust for Scotland.

Four of the conservation charity’s woodlands have been selected to be part of the network, including Mar Lodge Estate.

Ancient Scots Pine in the Mar Lodge Estate (Pic: NTS)

These woodlands include Caledonian pinewoods and birchwoods and native woodland plantations, the Mar Lodge Estate woodlands sprawl across several glens, forming part of the 30,000 ha Mar Lodge Estate, the largest National Nature Reserve in the UK. Its oldest tree dates back to 1477. The estate’s woods accounts for around 5% of Scotland’s remaining Caledonian Pinewood.

Stuart Brooks, Head of Conservation and Policy at the National Trust for Scotland said: “We are very honoured that our woodlands at Mar Lodge Estate have been selected to be part of this celebration. These ancient pines are so special.

“Unique in their make up and character, these woodlands have stood for centuries, contributing to Scotland’s biodiversity, absorbing carbon and benefitting us all with their nature, beauty and heritage.

“Our charity is proud to play its part in protecting them now and for the future, and through our regeneration and management work, will ensure that they continue to thrive for many more centuries to come.”

Mar Lodge Estate has been chosen as part of a nationwide network of 70 Ancient Woodlands. (Pic:NTS)