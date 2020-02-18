‘Marathon’ bid by MP in aid of local charity

An MP has pledged to go the extra mile for a local charity at this year’s London Marathon.

Andrew Bowie has chosen Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club to receive funds raised ahead of April’s event.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine representative was the fastest Member of Parliament over the distance last year — finishing in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 32 seconds.

And the time was raised in the Commons by Theresa May, whom Mr Bowie served as parliamentary private secretary, the former Prime Minister quipping she “wasn’t chasing him at the time.”

Scottish Conservative Mr Bowie announced his backing during a recent visit to Forget Me Not Club’s Arbeadie Road premises.

The charity was founded in 1999 to help people with dementia and their families, and moved to its current location in 2012.

Mr Bowie said: “It was a great experience to run the London Marathon for the first time last year, and I hope to acquit myself well.

“I had been thinking about a fitting charity to raise money for and that coincided with a visit to Forget Me Not.”

He added: “The club provides a safe and stimulating environment for people with dementia, their carers and volunteers.

“It is a link between clients and the community, which benefits everyone involved.”

Mr Bowie raised £1,800 for Alzheimer’s Research UK in last year’s London Marathon.

More details about how to donate will be announced soon.