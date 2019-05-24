Marathon man Andy’s charity boost

An Aberdeenshire teacher has raised more than £2000 after running in the London Marathon in memory of his father, who died from Parkinson’s.

Andy Musselwhite took part in the event on Sunday, April 28, in support of the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Andy, 44, who lives in Monymusk, lost dad John to the disease last November.

His father lived in Banchory and worked for BP as an industrial relations manager, and the Robert Gordon University. Although training preparations were interrupted by the birth of his third child, daughter Farrah, who arrived seven weeks prematurely, Andy described the marathon as “one of the best experiences of my whole life”.

He had run the London Marathon twice - in 2000 and 2007 – each time for the charity Whizz Kidz, raising a combined total of £15,000.

Andy had been in training for the event since May last year.

The runner said: “The experience of running alongside 40,000 other competitors is something that I will never forget, as was the support along the route from the spectators.

“I’m extremely grateful to Parkinson’s UK for giving me one of their valuable places, as they need to trust a competitor will be able to raise as much money as possible for them.” He added: “I was among 237 runners and we raised over a quarter of a million pounds for research and support for Parkinson’s sufferers.

“My personal fundraising total reached £2360 and I could not have managed this without the support and generosity of a number of local businesses, family and friends and many others.”

Andy’s money-gathering efforts were also boosted by a race night held the week before the marathon and organised in association with Monymusk School PTA.