Mark’s cycle trek for charity

A Banchory man is on the final stage of a 1900-mile bike ride for charity.

Mark Tasker is making his way from Deeside to Orkney as he raises funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK and Spinal Injuries Association.

Mark, who has lived in the Banchory area for more than 30 years, is cycling to all the places in the UK in which he has lived.

He started his marathon pedal in May in Cornwall, where he was born, before making his way to Essex, then circling East Anglia and heading for Hull.

The fundraiser’s next stop was in Barrow-in-Furness, then Durham, the Firth of Forth, and then continuing his journey further north.

Mark was in Banchory at the weekend and is on his way to Orkney.

He said: “These are vital charities as nearly all families are affected by dementia in its many forms and research is needed to enable breakthroughs.

“Memory is a key part of our lives and the fading with dementia can be tragic.

“My sister had a bad accident before last Christmas that seriously injured her spine in her neck and upper back.

“She is presently making good progress with the specialists in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”

Anyone wanting to support Mark in his fundraising and contribute to his chosen charities should visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MarkTasker5.