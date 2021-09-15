Marr area sees slight increase in deliberate fires

SFRS recorded 110 incidents between April 1 and June 30

Station manager Colin Westwood presented the latest SFRS performance report for the area at the Marr Area Committee on Tuesday, September 7.

The service recorded a total of 110 incidents between April 1 and June 30 including 31 accidental fires, 16 deliberate fires and 19 non-fire emergencies.

Reducing deliberatefires is a priority for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service within the Marr area.

There were also eight non-domestic fires – mostly due to incidents in the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford area – six accidental dwelling fires and 43 false alarms.

The Aberdeenshire Management Team and staff within the area are committed to working with Communities and Partners to reduce all types of incidents.

Mr Westwood revealed that there had been a “slight” increase in deliberate fires from the same period last year.

The majority of the incidents occurred outside and involved small grass fires and households burning waste in their gardens.

While the fires were all under control Mr Westwood said the situation could have been much worse.

He said: “March/April time is probably the dryest time of the year for vegitation to actually catch fire quite easily because there is no sap in any of the plants at that time so they are very dry.

“If people are burning at that time of year we do tend to see more fires going out of control at that time of the year.”

Six accidental dwelling fires took place at sheltered housing schemes however Mr Westwood explained that these were all “very minor”.

He explained that something as simple as burnt toast setting off an alarm is still recorded as an accidental fire.

There have been no casualties as a result of accidental dwelling fires over the last five years, something Mr Westwood said was “very encouraging”.

The service attended 19 non-fire emergencies, an increase from 11 at the same period last year.