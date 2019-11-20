Maryculter holiday venue wins award after recovery from Storm Frank damage

Deeside Holiday Park has been named Best Holiday Park at this year’s Scottish Outdoor Leisure Awards.

The park has been owned by the Wood family for more than ten years and they have worked tirelessly to restore the park to its former glory.

Wood Leisure has invested more than £3 million in new accommodation and facilities at Deeside since the flood damage.

New self-catering accommodation is available, including luxury hot tub lodges and modern holiday homes, to en-suite glamping and camping pods.

The park also offers fully serviced pitches for tourers, motorhomes and campervans, and a large grassy area for camping.

Wood Leisure had received nominations for all six of its Scottish holiday parks across a number of categories, but faced strong competition in each.

Its Campsie Glen Holiday Park in Stirlingshire also had success on the night, winning Best Value Accommodation.

Sales and marketing director, Sarah Wood MacGregor, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to win in two very competitive categories.

“Thank you to all our customers and owners who have supported us over the years and voted for us.

“For Deeside to win such a prestigious category, against some very tough competition, is incredible.”

Wood Leisure is a family-owned holiday park group that has been welcoming visitors from the UK and beyond since 1981.