Masterchef judge brings one-man show to Braemar

Jay Rayner dives into our fascination with final meals.

Imagine you are about to die. You have one meal left. What are you going to have? It’s the question the award-winning restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and writer has been asked most often by audiences across the UK.

Rayner dives into our fascination with final meals and tells the stories behind the ingredients that would make up his own menu.

The event at St Margaret’s Braemar on Saturday, May 7, marks only the second Scottish date for Rayner’s show, which provides a barnstorming companion piece to his book of the same title.

The highland village of Braemar has become a food and drink destination in recent years, with the reopening of the sumptuous Fife Arms Hotel, the world-class Hazelnut Patisserie and the new Braemar nano-brewery.

St Margaret’s Braemar is a unique performance, arts and heritage venue in the heart of the Cairngorms, delivering an exciting and varied programme of concerts, talks, exhibitions, tours farmers’ markets and workshops.

Commenting, venue and events administrator Lyndsey Boden said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming the brilliant Jay Rayner to St Margaret’s Braemar this May.

“If you’ve ever watched Masterchef or tuned into his podcast you’ll know he’s a raconteur par excellence - with no shortage of opinions on all manner of subjects!

“Why are we all so interested in the question of what last meal we’d like to enjoy before we die? Morbid fascination, human nature or a way to tell the story of our lives in a nutshell?

“Will the last suppers of an Aberdeenshire crowd feature more than mince, tatties and skirlie? Be prepared to find out, as Jay Rayner asks the audience to design their own last meals too.

“This event is selling fast, so be sure to book now to avoid disappointment.”

My Last Supper: One meal, a lifetime in the making by Jay Rayner starts at 7.30pm.