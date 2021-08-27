Mental health support charity Shirley's Space marks two years of making a difference and saving lives

Fiona with a Heart of Aberdeen Doorstep Award she received for her mental health work.

During the last year, Shirley’s Space has offered a listening ear as the local community has recovered from the plethora of issues associated with Covid-19.

Operating for an average of 25 hours face-to-face support every week, the charity launched an extensive text service at the peak of the pandemic, which ran for 12 hours per day, seven days per week.

This has ensured Aberdeenshire people could access regular and free mental health support, with 42 successful suicide interventions occurring over the previous two years.

Shirley's Space founder Cameron Findlay and manager Fiona Weir.

The charity aims to reopen physical services in the coming weeks, whilst also extending perinatal support to new mothers.

Cameron Findlay, who founded the charity after the death of Shirley Findlay, said: “It has been a fantastic two years for our charity, and we are delighted at the progress regarding mental health across Aberdeenshire.

"The support of the local community continues to amaze the whole Findlay family, and we are honoured to provide support during this turbulent period.”

To celebrate the charity’s second anniversary, Shirley’s Space has partnered with NorthEast Giveaways to hold a competition with 30 prizes available, including a £500 cash prize.