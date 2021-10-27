Million milestone as new taps quench thirst for water refills

The water tap at Hazelwood Park was installed in June this year.

In a major boost to the country’s efforts to reduce litter including discarded plastic, members of the public have tapped into Scotland’s water supply when out and about to help the planet, stay hydrated and save money.

There are now 60 distinctive, bright blue taps installed throughout the country, including at Hazelhead Park.

The taps provide free public mains supply water – and digitally log how much water is used as people fill up at the touch of a button.

There are now 60 distinctive, bright blue taps installed throughout the countr. (Photo: Gareth Easton)

The tap roll-out is part of the Your Water Your Life campaign which celebrates the qualities of Scotland’s water – and encourage people to think about protecting the environment and their own health at the same time.

Douglas Millican, Scottish Water Chief Executive, said: “It’s easy to enjoy our nation’s tap water in the home – but when people are out and about, we want them to be able to stay refreshed.

"It’s great that so many people have used the taps, saving the equivalent of one million single-use plastic bottles.

"Thank you to everyone who fills up from a public water tap with a refillable bottle.”

Lorna Neilson, who has led the Scottish Water team behind the taps, added: “The connection between communities and their taps – and the recognition of doing something positive for themselves and the environment - has been amazing.”

Marion Montgomery, founder of Paws on Plastic, an Aberdeenshire-based group which encourages dog walkers to pick up at least two pieces of plastic litter on every walk, said: “It's sad that our natural environment is plagued with plastic litter.

"Dog walkers are acutely aware of the problem as they are out and about at least once a day. Scottish Water's initiative to reduce single-use plastic use in the first place is excellent - and maybe one day will mean our countryside is as clean and green as it should be.”