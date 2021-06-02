Morrison’s support Banchory Path development

What a difference... the path before (inset) and now.

When Banchory Paths Convener, David Culshaw, approached the Banchory store manager, Stuart Aitken, last October about the possibility of creating an upgraded path from the Deeside Way to the store, Morrison’s took up the idea of supporting the local community with great enthusiasm.

After initial discussion and planning it was agreed that Banchory Paths would act as agents for the project. They produced specifications for the work, did initial vegetation clearance on the site and liaised with Morrison’s and then Bill Glennie, a local path contractor.

Morrison’s readily agreed to fund the project in its entirety. Work started in March, when the bad weather ceased and was completed by the end of that month. Usage of the new path has greatly increased.

It is so much appreciated by the local community, many of whom use the path from the Deeside Way as a traffic free route to the store.

The new path is well used by parents with buggies and small children, by those who wish to cycle to the store and by folk who just want a scenic route away from the traffic.

Morrison’s café is also a useful stopping off point for folk who wish to explore the various paths linking the Deeside Way with Banchory.

Banchory Paths would like to express its thanks to Morrison’s for funding and enabling this work and to local contractor bill Glennie for constructing the new path.

It is the hope that Banchory Paths and Morrison’s can work together to maintain the new path.

Banchory Paths is a voluntary association that has the following objectives:

To develop and maintain footpath networks in and around Banchory for the use of local people and visitors alike. To keep open existing routes and liaise with landowners in the development of new and existing footpaths.