Motorcycle Muster marks Grampian Transport Museum date

The Motorcycle Muster at the museum takes place at what was the traditional time for the Motorcycle Convention.

The date is chosen as a marker for the date of the popular Grampian Motorcycle Convention that was held annually at the Museum from 1983 until CV19 paused events UK wide.

However, for 2021 the Museum’s Motorcycle Muster is simply a gathering in the Museum’s arena; a chance for people to meet up and share their enthusiasm for their machines, ancient and modern.

Curator Mike Ward, a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, is looking forward to welcoming the museum’s first two wheeled gathering for some time.

He said: “The Grampian Motorcycle convention was one of Scotland’s major motorcycle events and certainly one of GTM’s, but circumstance have prevented it from happening recently.

"There are plans to bring it back as soon as we can but Sunday’s muster is our response to the many requests for an opportunity to meet up again with many friends and motorcycle enthusiasts.

"With the relaxation of Covid restrictions we are delighted to be able to do this, albeit with the same great Covid care we operate throughout the museum.

"It is an informal event but I hope lots of our motorcycle friends take the opportunity to call in during the day.”

The Muster will run from 10am to 5pm. Covid measures are still in place at GTM both inside and out.

To attend with a motorcycle an online booking is required by visiting the website www.gtm.org.uk where participating motorcyclists will be given access the Muster in the events arena for just £5 per motorcycle.

This entry fee does not include access to the Museum itself as numbers in the building are still regulated. Those keen to view the exhibitions will need to book online as museum visitors.

Visiting machines are asked to arrive anytime between 10am and 3pm to be parked up on the road circuit in the events arena which should produce a great display.