Motorcyclist dies following serious road crash

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash on the A93 east of Banchory.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:31 am
Police are appealing for information.

The incident happened around 2.55pm on Monday, October 25 between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

The 43-year-old male motorcyclist was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.”

He added: “Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of 25 October.”

