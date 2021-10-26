Motorcyclist dies following serious road crash

Police are appealing for information.

The incident happened around 2.55pm on Monday, October 25 between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

The 43-year-old male motorcyclist was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.”