Motorcyclist dies in A939 crash near Lecht Ski Centre
Police Scotland are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the A939, Cock bridge to Tomintoul road near to the Lecht Ski Centre, Strathdon at about 2.10pm yesterday (Sunday 18 July 2021).
The collision involved a black coloured KTM motorcycle and a Burgundy Mazda MX 5.
The 47 year old man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene.
The 29 year old man who was driving the Mazda MX 5 sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin for treatment.
Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision. We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident and has not contacted the Police to do so on telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2026 of the 18th July”.